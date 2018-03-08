Featured
Foul play ruled out after human remains found in Central Elgin
OPP badge seen in this undated file photo.
CTV London
Published Thursday, March 8, 2018 10:21AM EST
Last Updated Friday, March 9, 2018 3:30PM EST
Ontario Provincial Police say foul play is not suspected after human remains were discovered in the area of Turner Road in the Municipality of Central Elgin.
The remains were found Tuesday when the remains were reported to police.
The name of the deceased will not be released, until next of kin are notified.