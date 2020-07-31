INGERSOLL, ONT. -- It’s a major turnaround for the Royal Canadian Legion in Ingersoll, Ont., which has been hit hard by COVID-19.

The crowd funding platform GoFundMe has donated close to $6,000 to Hillcrest Legion Branch 119, after a technical glitch last month saw the company return all of the legion’s online donations to donors.

“My heart just almost came out of my chest, it was awesome,” said Vice President Mike Kelly. “It was something that we never imagined would come true.”

This past spring the legion launched a GoFundMe campaign to help pay the bills while the branch was closed due to the pandemic.

The campaign raised close to $6,000, but when the legion couldn’t come up with a non-profit number to prove its non-profit status GoFundMe returned all the money to donors.

Kelly had said that the U.S.-based company didn’t realize Canadian legions don’t require a non-profit number because in Canada they are already recognized as non-profit and self-sustaining.

He said GoFundMe has informed legion officials that it’s changing its policies in Canada to better reflect the rules around Canadian non-profits.