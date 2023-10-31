Former Woodstock mayor facing impaired driving charges

Provincial police have charged embattled former Woodstock mayor Trevor Birtch with impaired driving.

It stems from a two-vehicle crash Monday night on 31st line in Zorra Township.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Birtch will appear in court in December to answer to charges of operation while impaired, operation while impaired - blood alcohocl concentration 80 plus and dangerous operation.

He also has two sexual assault trials scheduled for next year.