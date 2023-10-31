LONDON
London

    • Former Woodstock mayor facing impaired driving charges

    Woodstock Mayor, Trevor Birtch (CTV file image) Woodstock Mayor, Trevor Birtch (CTV file image)

    Provincial police have charged embattled former Woodstock mayor Trevor Birtch with impaired driving.

    It stems from a two-vehicle crash Monday night on 31st line in Zorra Township.

    The driver of the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

    Birtch will appear in court in December to answer to charges of operation while impaired, operation while impaired - blood alcohocl concentration 80 plus and dangerous operation.

    He also has two sexual assault trials scheduled for next year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News