Former teacher found guilty of child porn charges remorseful at sentencing hearing

A former London elementary school teacher told the court how his life spiralled out of control before pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

Sean Lypaczewski, 38, who is no longer employed with the Thames Valley District School Board was originally charged in March 2021.

In June, he pleaded guilty to three counts including, child pornography, making child pornography and luring.

None of the offences involved any students.

“I hate myself for what I have done,” said Lypaczewski as he addressed the court at his sentencing hearing. “All of this is my fault...forgive me.”

The former teacher said he ruined the lives of those he loved adding, “My choices have shattered my family... the pain, the betrayal and trauma that I caused.”

The court heard that Lypaczewski had been communicating with a girl he thought was 15 years old, with lurid and graphic sexual details. The person posing as a teen was actually a man.

Defence lawyer Andy Rady told the court this case has devastated his client who was a married man with young children, saying, “This thing has ruined his family.”

Rady said Lypaczewski has no criminal record and he has sought extensive counselling since being charged.

He asked that Justice Maria Carroccia hand down a conditional sentence with probation.

Crown Attorney Kristina Mildred argued that the sentence should reflect a strong sense of deterrence saying that the contents online were extremely graphic.

She said the fact that Lypaczewski was a trusted teacher of young children by day, is very aggravating adding, “Privately he had an issue preying on them for his own gratification.”

The crown asked that he serve three years in prison for the offences.

Carroccia will make her decision when the matter returns to court on May 30.