LONDON
London

    • Former Sarnia mayor and MPP has died

    An undated image of former Sarnia mayor and provincial politician Andy Brandt. (Source: Mike Bradley/X) An undated image of former Sarnia mayor and provincial politician Andy Brandt. (Source: Mike Bradley/X)

    Former Sarnia mayor and provincial politician Andy Brandt has died.

    Sarnia’s current mayor, Mike Bradley, shared the news on social media Friday afternoon.

    Brandt was born in London, serving as Sarnia’s mayor from 1975-1980, later becoming a Progressive Conservative MPP.

    He was a cabinet minister in multiple governments and served as interim PC Leader before Mike Harris took over.

    Brandt died Friday morning. He was 85 years old.

