David Norton, a former Anglican priest, has been sentenced to nine years behind bars and will have his name added to the sex offender registry.

In handing down her sentence Justice Lynda Templeton called his actions, "insidious behaviour...particularly heinous...and a profound breach of trust."

Norton was convicted of three counts of indecent assault and one count of sexual assault last November in connection with four boys he abused 40 years ago.

He was a pastor at St. Andrews on the Chippewas of the Thames First Nation in the 1970s and 80s when the incidents took place.

All four victims were altar boys, ages eight to 10, when they became Norton's victims. A court order prevents them from being identified.

Norton, 72, is already serving a four year sentence for a similar case and will have the new sentence added on to his prison time.