Former Parkwood Institute nurses donate holiday gifts

An unexpected act of kindness was recently delivered to St. Joseph’s Parkwood Institute.

Retired nurses Rose Macneil, Kathryn McIntryre and Carlie Dinn, donated gifts to St. Joseph’s Geriatric Psychiatry Program.

All three nurses formerly worked within the Mental Health Care Program at Parkwood Institute.

The items, which include hand-knitted socks, spa products and other goodies, will be given to seniors living in the community who are supported by the Geriatric Psychiatry Program’s outreach service. (L-R) Rose Macneil, Kelly Hovorka, Kathryn McIntryre, and Carlie Dinn donated items to St. Joseph’s Geriatric Psychiatry Program to ensure all patients served within the community would receive a special holiday gift. (Source: St. Joseph's Health Care)“Over the holiday season, we provide presents to all of our inpatients through various fundraising efforts, but our community-based seniors, some living in isolation, don’t receive these gifts,” says registered nurse Kelly Hovorka. “Because of the generosity of these nurses and fellow colleagues, it’s wonderful to know that individuals receiving care in our community will also receive a special gift to brighten up their day.”

St. Joseph’s Geriatric Psychiatry Program provides specialized care and support to aging clients who suffer from severe and persistent mental illnesses.

The outreach service of this program, made up of four nurses, provides community-based follow-up and ongoing monitoring to older patients in their place of residence. Staff work directly with the patient and families and the care includes medication reviews, psychosocial rehabilitation, supportive therapies and communication with community care teams.