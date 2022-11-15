Former paramedic sentenced for voyeurism

A former Middlesex-London paramedic was sentenced after being found guilty of four counts of voyeurism involving four female victims.

Scott MacDonald, 48, was sentenced to a 14 month conditional sentence which includes one year of house arrest.

The court heard that the voyeurism occurred in a bathroom at a home in Middlesex County in 2018.

The victims were recorded in different compromising situations.

During his sentencing hearing, MacDonald expressed remorse.