LONDON, ONT -- Former Kitchener Ranger and London area native Eric Guest is speaking out about his experiences in the hockey world, specifically in the Ontario Hockey League.

As originally reported in TSN’s Bardown page Guest says he is speaking out about his experiences now that he no longer is pursuing a career in the National Hockey League.

“I would never say anything along these lines while I was still playing, because you can’t. If I said something or talked about some of this stuff, any chance I had at playing professional hockey is over instantly,” said Guest in a 15-minute video posted to his Instagram.

He goes on to detail an experience that allegedly happened when he was 16-years-old.

He says himself and another teammate were forced into doing cocaine by an older teammate.

Guest, originally from Kilworth Ont., says he will be posting weekly videos about his experiences in the hockey world touching upon not only hazing but injuries and treatment for concussions.

Guest played three seasons for the Kitchener Rangers from 2016-2019.

During the 2019 season he missed a large portion of the season due to undisclosed ongoing health issues.

Guest says he eventually developed mental health issues due to the stressed of the lifestyle.

He eventually found himself living in a mental health ward at hospital for roughly 45 days. At this point, he gets emotional and exits the screen momentarily.

“Obviously hockey gave me everything I have and everything I am today is because of Hockey. The experiences I went through made me who I am today and I am super thankful for it.”

More recently Guest has played for the London Nationals during the 2019-2020 season.

CTV News London has reached out to Guest for comment.

You can watch the full video below: