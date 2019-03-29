

Scott Miller, CTV London





Sheldon Kennedy is speaking in Goderich Friday.

The former NHLer, who was abused by his junior hockey coach, has spent the past decade advocating for child and youth rights.

He is giving the keynote address at a discussion panel on that very subject on Friday morning at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

Kennedy’s Safe Places Youth Certification Program will also be discussed.

He helped start the program, which provides training to parents, teachers, and coaches about how to create a safe environment for children.

The program is coming to Huron County this summer, making it one of the first regions in Ontario to offer the training.

