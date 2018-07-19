

The Canadian Press





One of the most productive Canadian receivers in CFL history Andy Fantuz is calling it a career and retiring after 12 years.

The Former Roughrider and Tiger-Cat from Chatham played 12 CFL seasons with first with Saskatchewan then with Hamilton.

He is ranked fourth among Canadians in receptions and 18th on the overall CFL list and was named the league's most outstanding Canadian in 2010.

He played in five Grey Cup games, winning one in 2007 with the Roughriders and was also named the Grey Cup game's most valuable Canadian twice.

Fantuz battled injuries in recent years, playing just three games in 2017 after returning from a torn ACL.

The Roughriders picked Fantuz third overall back in 2006 after an outstanding university career with the Western Mustangs.