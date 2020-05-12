LONDON, ONT. -- Tuesday marks the one-year anniversary of Kawhi Leonard’s game-winning buzzer shot that sent the Toronto Raptors into the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals over the Philadelphia 76ers.

And the photographer to capture that iconic moment in Raptors' history, is Mark Blinch, a Toronto sports photographer for the NBA, who spent most of his childhood in London, from ages12 to 22.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen, it all played out in front of us. I was very fortunate that he took the shot where he did,” says Blinch.

Blinch was working part-time for the NBA at the time when he captured a second in history. It eventually led him to win a first prize trophy from the World Press Photo Contest, in the sports single category, a prestigious award for any photo journalist.

Thanks @nba, for this post, and for all the kind messages from everyone. I am beyond thrilled. Thanks again to the jury and everyone at @WorldPressPhoto for selecting this photo. https://t.co/H8zXJVX45b — Mark Blinch (@mblinch) April 18, 2020

“It’s definitely something I cherish and it will remain one of the biggest accomplishments of my career,” says Blinch.

Blinch says the NBA was “pretty happy” when he presented the agonizing rim-bouncing shot, that saved the Raptors playoffs run and propelled the team to their first ever championship in franchise history.

“That whole sequence and the whole shot it all comes down to those four bounces for me,” says Blinch.

“I think if the ball went straight in and didn’t hit the rim, I don’t think it would be the same. That one second that the ball bounced around the rim created a bunch of tension in the frame and you can see it in all the looks on their faces...and the entire arena just sort of suspended there for just a second.”

Blinch says his career has remained steady after all the media attention he received, but says his career was already doing just fine before.

“I’m at a pretty good spot in my career already. I am a team photographer for the Toronto Maple Leafs and shoot for the NBA part-time, but what the word does is it really cements a nice place for a career milestone," says Blinch.

"It’s special that a picture resonates, as a photographer you want to show people what a moment looked like because they can’t be there…I think it does a good job of capturing the feeling of everything.”

He says he hopes to capture a photo of the same magnitude in the future, but admits this one is definitely going to be a hard one to beat.