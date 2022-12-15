Former London deputy mayor Orlando Zamprogna passes away

A man who was a fixture on London City Council for more than two and a half decades has passed away.

Orlando Zamprogna was first elected as an alderman in 1971 and worked under four mayors.

He spent more than 25 years on council and was also elected to the Board of Control and at one time was London’s deputy mayor.

Away from council, Zamprogna was a former vice-president at London Health Sciences Centre and a former acting director of facilities and engineering at Western University.