Former London councillor Ed Corrigan passes away

Former city councillor Ed Corrigan passed away Thursday at his home in London.

Corrigan served as London city counselor from 2001-2003.

He was entering 30 years of practice as an immigration, refugee and citizenship lawyer.

Friends and family are remembering Corrigan on social media as a keen advocate of social justice issues.

According to his obituary, a funeral service will take place at John T. Donohue funeral home, on Waterloo Street at King Street Sunday at 2 p.m.

COVID-19 protocols will be in place at the funeral home and church. Donations in memory of Corrigan can be made to the Canadian Diabetes Association.