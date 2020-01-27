LONDON, ONT -- A London psychiatrist who worked at LHSC is facing a disciplinary hearing today with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) for allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a patient.

Dr. Karin Kerfoot was working at LHSC when her license was suspended in 2017 following the allegations.

The allegations against her include engaging “in sexual abuse of and/or disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional conduct in respect of a patient.”

According to the college this includes engaging in sexual intercourse, oral sex, kissing, and sexual or inappropriate communications including sending sexually suggestive photos to the patient.

Kerfoot is also accused of violating appropriate doctor-patient boundaries after engaging in an apparent relationship which included going out, travelling, and sharing overnight accommodations.

The CPSO also says that Kerfoot was not honest about her relationship with the College or LHSC.

Kerfoot faces losing her license without being able to reapply for five years.