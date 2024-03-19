Former Huron County warden passes away

Bert Dykstra, who spent more than 20 years in municipal politics in Huron County, has passed away.

The 76 year old spent seven years as reeve for the Municipality of Central Huron. His time in the top job lasted from 2003 to 2010.

In his final year as Central Huron’s leader, he also took on the job of warden for Huron County.

Dykstra, who was born in the Netherlands, built his family’s farming operation just outside of Clinton, Ont., and raised a large family, who still farm that land today.

He was considered a fierce protector of the environment while overseeing the creation of several important projects in Central Huron during his tenure.

Flags in Central Huron have been flying at half mast to mark his passing.