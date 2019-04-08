

Sean Irvine, CTV London





After years of indecision, failed proposals and plans, some movement again at the former Ford St. Thomas plant site.

The 622 acre site is ‘officially’ up for sale.

CBRE has been tasked with the transaction by Ford.

London spokesman, Peter Whatmore, tells CTV news, the soft sell process of the past few years is over and Ford is “Ready to Go” to get the property sold.

However, he cautions, it will likely take at least two years before the site changes hands, if not longer.

Southwold Township Mayor, Grant Jones, hopes the process is quicker.

His community has been suffering since the plant closed in 2011. The Ford Plant made up about 40% of Southwold’s small tax base.

Jones tells CTV he’d hoped Ford would divide the property into multiple parcels making it easier to attract new industrial businesses.

However, Whatmore says “Our client’s instructions today are clear. It's selling as one parcel. So, we have a 622 acre parcel, largely zoned for industrial use, ready to go."

