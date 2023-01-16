Former Deputy Premier Christine Elliott joins Western University

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott answers questions at the daily briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday June 30, 2020. THECANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott answers questions at the daily briefing at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday June 30, 2020. THECANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver