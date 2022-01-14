Former chief of Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation has died

He led his first nation through challenging times but today Chief Tom Bressette is being remembered for dedicating much of his life to the advancement of the Chippewas of Kettle and Stony Point First Nation.

The first nation leadership announced that Bressette died Friday morning.

Bressette first became a council member in 1986 and was elected chief in 1990.

He served numerous terms as chief, the most recent ending in 2018.

His leadership was viewed as critical as the community dealt with the death of Dudley George, who was shot by an OPP officer during a land dispute in September of 1995.

Bressette also helped secure the return of lands that make up Pinery Provincinal Park, a transaction which also included a $95-million payment to the first nation.

A cause of death has not been released.