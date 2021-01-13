LONDON, ONT -- Former president and CEO of London Health Sciences Center (LHSC) Dr. Paul Woods, has filed a $2.5 million lawsuit against the hospital, claiming he was fired in bad faith.

According to his counsel, Dr. Woods advised the Chair of the Board Amy Walby, in writing about his plans, he sought her guidance, and specifically asked if the issue should be raised with the rest of the Board.

“Ms. Walby advised Dr. Woods that she was “comfortable” with his plans, that she would “support” his need to see his family, and that she did not think the Board needed to approve his plans”, said counsel, Michael Wright.

Mr. Wright adds that Dr. Woods accepts responsibility for the decisions he made to travel to be with his immediate family, but the hospital’s suggestion that he travelled without their knowledge or approval, is false.

“The January 11, 2021 statement by LHSC that the Board had no advance notice of and did not approve Dr. Woods’ travel outside of Canada was inaccurate and created a false impression that Dr. Woods was less than candid and forthright with the Board, when in fact he was completely transparent.”

Mr. Wright says, Dr. Woods is claiming that the Board issued this statement to preserve its own reputation at the expense of Dr. Woods’ reputation. He claims that it did so knowingly and deliberately and that this conduct was malicious and has caused him damage.

In a statement obtained by CTV News, the lawsuit is claiming $1 million in general damages for loss of reputation plus $1.4 million in salary, pension and benefits in his contract through to January 2023.

The claim is also asking LHSC for $100,000, claiming the hospital breached sections of the Ontario Human Rights Code.

The statement includes allegations not yet proven in court.

According to the statement of claim, none of Dr. Woods’ immediate family live in the city of London, Ontario. Dr. Woods’ fiancée, daughter, and former spouse reside in the state of Michigan in the United States.

We have reached out to LHSC but have not recieved a response.