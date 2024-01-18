Former Blue Jays host baseball clinic in St. Thomas, Ont. to raise money for Special Olympics

Two former Toronto Blue Jays relief pitchers are in St. Thomas, Ont. to raise money for local Special Olympics athletes.

Jason Grilli, who pitched for the Jays in 2016 and 2017, as well as Jay Jackson, a Jays reliever last season were at the “Power Alley” facility teaching kids the basics of the game.

The two are in town as part of the annual St. Thomas Sports Spectacular which is Thursday night.

The duo are part of an impressive head table which includes Damian Warner, Scott Moir, Shayne Corson, Koko B Ware, Jamaal Charles, Fred Jackson, Erika Polidori and Emma Reinke.