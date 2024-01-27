LONDON
London

    • Former AG minister passes away in Exeter

    Jack Riddell, former Huron-Middlesex MPP, and former Ontario Agriculture Minister (Source: Harry Hoffman and Sons Funeral Home) Jack Riddell, former Huron-Middlesex MPP, and former Ontario Agriculture Minister (Source: Harry Hoffman and Sons Funeral Home)
    One of Ontario’s longest tenured MPP’s has passed away.

    Jack Riddell passed away on Tuesday in Exeter at the age of 92.

    Riddell was the MPP for Huron and Huron-Middlesex from 1971 to 1990. He won six consecutive elections for the Ontario Liberal Party.

    Born in London, but raised in Huron County, Riddell also served as Ontario’s Agriculture Minister from 1985 to 1989. For his efforts to sustain and advance agriculture, Riddell was elected to Ontario’s Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2017. 

