Forest City to smash highest temperature record on Friday
The calendar might read early February, but Friday’s forecast will be “another warm one, breaking records across southern Ontario," including in London.
According to Environment Canada, London will see mainly cloudy skies on Friday with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h early in the morning.
Friday’s daytime high of 14 C will smash the previous record of 9.9 C set in 2023, according to CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison.
Atchison said the record breaking temperatures however will be short lived as temperatures will plummet later in the weekend and into the new week, with daytime highs hovering just above the freezing mark.
Strong winds will remain on Friday evening, with sustained winds of 20 km/h and gusts of up to 40 km/h expected. The overnight low will dip down to 5 C with increasing cloudiness.
London’s average daytime high this time of year is – 2.1 C.
London’s upcoming forecast
Friday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h early this morning. High 14 C. UV index 2 or low.
Friday night: Increasing cloudiness. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. Low plus 5 C.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 10 C. UV index 2 or low.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3 C.
Monday: Cloudy. High plus 2 C.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2 C.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High – 1 C.
Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High – 2 C.
NEW CTV News speaks with alleged gunmen behind violent extortion attempts
South Asian business owners are going to extraordinary lengths to protect themselves and their families following a wave of violent extortion attempts across the county, including wearing bulletproof vests each time they leave their homes.
Air Canada flight comes back to Toronto after nearly 7 hours in the air, several landing attempts
Passengers onboard an Air Canada flight bound for St. John’s earlier this week spent close to seven hours in the air and were brought back to Toronto after “several” attempts to land.
NEW Majority support for Emergencies Act unchanged since 2022: Nanos Research
The majority of Canadians still support the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' protests in early 2022, according the new data from Nanos Research.
Parents fuming after Montreal-area teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
A senior wanted 104 cards for her 104th birthday. She got more than 1,500
Louise Pelley asked for 104 birthday cards for her 104th birthday on Feb. 1, 2024. Members of her community and from around the world smashed those expectations after she was showered with more than 1,500 notes and cards.
Victims recall lifetimes of trauma as former Olympian pleads guilty to molesting boys in 1970s
A former Olympian and longtime track coach will spend as many as 11 years in state prison after pleading guilty to charges of sexually molesting young boys at a sports camp in western Massachusetts in the 1970s, abuse that was laid bare by the emotional testimony of several victims.
Is it cheaper to rent or buy a house with a monthly mortgage in Canada? Prices analyzed in 26 markets
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
North Korea welcomes Russian tourists, likely first to visit the isolated country since the pandemic
A group of Russian tourists arrived in North Korea on Friday, likely the first from any country to enter the isolated state since the pandemic.
Three Canadians taken by Israel in Gaza, says relative
The family of three Canadian men says they were taken from their home in the Gaza Strip during an overnight raid by Israeli forces, as Ottawa confirms it is aware of reports that a citizen has gone missing.
