Forest City to smash highest temperature record on Friday

The calendar might read early February, but Friday’s forecast will be “another warm one, breaking records across southern Ontario," including in London.

According to Environment Canada, London will see mainly cloudy skies on Friday with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. Winds will be sustained at 30 km/h with gusts of up to 50 km/h early in the morning.

Friday’s daytime high of 14 C will smash the previous record of 9.9 C set in 2023, according to CTV News London’s Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

Atchison said the record breaking temperatures however will be short lived as temperatures will plummet later in the weekend and into the new week, with daytime highs hovering just above the freezing mark.

Strong winds will remain on Friday evening, with sustained winds of 20 km/h and gusts of up to 40 km/h expected. The overnight low will dip down to 5 C with increasing cloudiness.

London’s average daytime high this time of year is – 2.1 C.

London’s upcoming forecast

Friday: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h early this morning. High 14 C. UV index 2 or low.

Friday night: Increasing cloudiness. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. Low plus 5 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers in the morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 10 C. UV index 2 or low.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3 C.

Monday: Cloudy. High plus 2 C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2 C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High – 1 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High – 2 C.