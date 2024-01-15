Forest City to plunge into deep freeze

Bitterly cold Arctic air is gripping the region and lake-effect snow will continue across parts of midwestern Ontario on Monday.

Temperatures will drop as low as – 15 Celsius Monday tonight and wind chill values as cold as – 23 early Wednesday morning.

Northern Grey and the Bruce Peninsula are under snow squall warnings while Southern Bruce and Huron County are under a winter weather travel advisory.

Lake-effect snow showers are winding down, but the winds will continue to cause blowing snow and low visibility at times in midwestern Ontario Monday night.

A couple of cold fronts are forecast to move into the area this week with light flurries and a renewed push of fresh Arctic air.

You can expect flurries to accompany a cold front Tuesday night into Wednesday, and a clipper system to generate flurries Thursday night into Friday.

After a mild start to the winter season the cold air sets up shop for an extended stay.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Monday night: Mainly cloudy. Flurries beginning after midnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low – 14 C. Wind chill near – 22.

Tuesday: Flurries ending in the morning then mainly cloudy. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h in the morning. High – 10 C. Wind chill near – 22.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High – 10 C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High – 8 C.

Friday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High – 8 C.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of snow. High – 7 C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High – 6 C.