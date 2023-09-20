Forest City to experience last blast of summer

With the official start of autumn only days away, Mother Nature has one final blast of summer in store for the Forest City.

A late surge of summer warmth will move into southern Ontario Wednesday, with daytime highs set to reach the mid 20s, feeling close to 30 with the humidex on Thursday.

The warmth will hold as fall officially arrives at 2:50 a.m. on Saturday.

A surface area of high pressure will continue to slide off to the east, and a ridge will extend back over the area. This will keep the region under a clear and sun-filled pattern heading into the weekend.

The first week of fall will see cooler temperatures return, with daytime highs close to normal.

Here is a look at London’s forecast

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24. Humidex 29

Friday: Sunny. High 24.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. High 23.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Monday: Mainly cloudy. High 19.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.