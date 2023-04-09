Forest City to bake in summer-like temperatures later this week

As the Easter Bunny makes a long-awaited appearance for boys and girls this Sunday, the rest of London, Ont. will receive a treat of their own later this week — a burst of summer-like temperatures.

According to Environment Canada, Sunday’s high will reach 13 C and will boast sunny skies, with a UV index of six.

Overnight Sunday, skies will remain clear with sustained winds of 15 km/h. The low will dip down to – 1 C, feeling like – 3 with the wind chill.

On Easter Monday, London can expect sunny skies, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon, with sustained winds of 20 km/h late in the afternoon. The high will reach 17 C.

Skies will remain clear overnight Monday with a low of 3 C.

On Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud is expected with a high of 23 C. Overnight, cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers are possible, with a low of 11 C.

Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Wednesday: Sunny. High of 27 C.

Thursday: Sunny. High of 27 C.

Friday: Sunny. High of 25 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 21 C.