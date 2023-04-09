Forest City to bake in summer-like temperatures later this week
As the Easter Bunny makes a long-awaited appearance for boys and girls this Sunday, the rest of London, Ont. will receive a treat of their own later this week — a burst of summer-like temperatures.
According to Environment Canada, Sunday’s high will reach 13 C and will boast sunny skies, with a UV index of six.
Overnight Sunday, skies will remain clear with sustained winds of 15 km/h. The low will dip down to – 1 C, feeling like – 3 with the wind chill.
On Easter Monday, London can expect sunny skies, becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon, with sustained winds of 20 km/h late in the afternoon. The high will reach 17 C.
Skies will remain clear overnight Monday with a low of 3 C.
On Tuesday, a mix of sun and cloud is expected with a high of 23 C. Overnight, cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers are possible, with a low of 11 C.
Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: Sunny. High of 27 C.
Thursday: Sunny. High of 27 C.
Friday: Sunny. High of 25 C.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 21 C.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man charged after allegedly driving at, threatening worshippers at Markham, Ont. mosque
Police say a man is in custody after a suspected hate-motivated incident in which he allegedly drove a vehicle directly toward a member of a Toronto area mosque, yelled threats, and uttered racial slurs.
8 people missing in fiery collapse of Marseille building
Eight people remained missing after the building they lived in exploded and collapsed early Sunday near the port of Marseille, leaving mounds of burning debris hampering rescue operations, officials said.
One in three Canadians in 'bad' or 'terrible' financial shape, up from pandemic highs: Angus Reid survey
One in three Canadians say they are struggling financially due to the high cost of living, a level not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey from the Angus Reid Institute finds.
Global Affairs confirms Canadian man dead in Antigua and Barbuda following reports of tourist drowning
Global Affairs confirmed Sunday that a Canadian has died in Antigua and Barbuda following local reports that a tourist fell off a natural rock formation called Devil’s Bridge.
Elderly Ukrainians and their pets stay put in the abandoned east
The towns and villages close to the fighting in Ukraine are largely abandoned, but a few elderly residents, along with their pets, are staying put in eastern Ukraine.
Attacks in Ukraine continue amid Easter pleas for peace
Weekend shelling by Russian forces killed at least seven civilians, Ukrainian officials reported Sunday as Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby used their traditional Easter messages to highlight the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world.
Multiple regions in Canada expecting 20 C weather this week: Weather Network
Recent reports from The Weather Network say warmer-than-normal temperatures are in the forecast for nearly every region in Canada at some point in the coming days as a ridge of high pressure crosses the country.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after six years
Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years together, according to a source close to Swift.
U.S. health secretary slams abortion pill ruling as 'not America'
The top U.S. health official said Sunday that a court ruling threatening the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion was 'not America' and he did not rule out defying the judge's order if necessary.
Kitchener
-
Guelph Storm out of the playoffs after losing Game 6 to Sarnia
A heartbreaker for the Guelph Storm Sunday afternoon, as the team lost Game 6 of their playoff series against the Sarnia Sting.
-
'It’s never going to get cheaper': LRT expansion into Cambridge will cost a lot more than projected
Connecting Waterloo region’s light rail transit to downtown Cambridge will cost much more than originally planned.
-
Get ready for warm weather and lots of sunshine
Southern Ontario will be warming up this week and there’s lots of sunshine headed our way.
Windsor
-
7-year-old Tecumseh girl looking for stem cell match to combat rare blood disease
Zoe Dudzianiec is like any other seven-year-old girl. She likes school and plays the piano. You’d hardly know by looking, but she’s also fighting for her life. Zoe has a rare bone marrow failure disorder called Diamond-Blackfan anemia — only one per cent of the world’s population has it.
-
Windsor man arrested for impaired, stunt driving: Chatham-Kent police
A Windsor, Ont. man is facing charges after he allegedly drove drunk and at speeds of up to 166 km/h through Chatham-Kent on Saturday night, police said.
-
Windsorites celebrate Easter Sunday at Willistead Manor
As Canadians participate in Easter celebrations on Sunday, in Windsor, Ont. the holiday was marked in a variety of different ways — one of those celebrations involved a special brunch and Easter egg hunt at Willistead Manor.
Barrie
-
Man charged after allegedly driving at, threatening worshippers at Markham, Ont. mosque
Police say a man is in custody after a suspected hate-motivated incident in which he allegedly drove a vehicle directly toward a member of a Toronto area mosque, yelled threats, and uttered racial slurs.
-
Simcoe-Muskoka golfers ready for upcoming season
After a long winter, avid golfers in Simcoe County and Muskoka are preparing to hit the courses in the coming days.
-
U.S. health secretary slams abortion pill ruling as 'not America'
The top U.S. health official said Sunday that a court ruling threatening the availability of a main drug used in medication abortion was 'not America' and he did not rule out defying the judge's order if necessary.
Northern Ontario
-
Crash closes Hwy. 11 near Kirkland Lake
Highway 11 is closed in both directions between Highway 560 and Highway 112 in the Englehart area, near Kirkland Lake due to a collision.
-
How one woman burnt out by a busy Toronto job 'redefined happiness' after moving to a cabin in the north
Suffering from burnout after years of working a high-pressure job in Toronto, Danielle d’Entremont decided to change her life and move north, ending up in a cabin in the Yukon with no running water.
-
Two would be dine-and-dashers arrested in Elliot Lake, police say
Two people from Elliot Lake have been arrested following an incident at a restaurant on Oakland Boulevard on Saturday, police say.
Ottawa
-
Scattered power outages remain across eastern Ontario and western Quebec
Hydro crews are working this Easter Sunday to restore power following Wednesday's ice storm. While a majority of customers are back on the grid, scattered outages remain across eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
-
Kemptville, Ont. residents come together as properties flood
A flood warning remains in effect for the Rideau Valley watershed following Wednesday's ice storm.
-
One in three Canadians in 'bad' or 'terrible' financial shape, up from pandemic highs: Angus Reid survey
One in three Canadians say they are struggling financially due to the high cost of living, a level not seen since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, a recent survey from the Angus Reid Institute finds.
Toronto
-
Man charged after allegedly driving at, threatening worshippers at Markham, Ont. mosque
Police say a man is in custody after a suspected hate-motivated incident in which he allegedly drove a vehicle directly toward a member of a Toronto area mosque, yelled threats, and uttered racial slurs.
-
'Almost no notice at all': GO Transit changes frustrate southern Ontario commuters
It took one GO Transit scheduling change to turn Siddhartha Batra from a regular commuter to a full-time remote worker.
-
Woman wanted for alleged attack at Toronto subway station
Police are looking to identify a woman who allegedly attacked another woman at a Toronto subway station late last year.
Montreal
-
Hydro-Quebec says some ice storm power outages will not be fixed before Tuesday
Another 50,000 Hydro-Quebec customers should see their power restored by end of day on Sunday, the utility said while warning some of its remaining repairs to lines damaged by last week's deadly ice storm may not be completed until Tuesday.
-
Quebec City fire: One man dead in apartment with no fire alarm
A 66-year-old man died Sunday in a fire at a home in Limoilou, Quebec City. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at 1310 Francois-1er Avenue around 12:30 p.m.
-
Quebec tragedies put mental health in spotlight, but expert warns of stigma
A series of tragic incidents in Quebec has thrown the issue of the suspects' mental health into the spotlight, but a Canada Research Chair holder says the debate risks unfairly stigmatizing those with mental illnesses.
Atlantic
-
Small businesses in Atlantic Canada struggling with retail theft
As the economy struggles, small businesses are beginning to experience an increasing number of thefts and robberies.
-
Man, 64, dies after snowmobile crash in Kedgwick River, N.B.
A 64-year-old man from Kedgwick, N.B., has died after a snowmobile crash in Kedgwick River.
-
New Brunswick para hockey team prepares to make history
Team NB Para Hockey is gearing up for its first ever Canadian National Championships tournament in Quebec next month.
Winnipeg
-
Police searching for suspect after Weston-area stabbing
A Winnipeg man is recovering in hospital after being stabbed Saturday night while walking in the Weston area.
-
-
Multiple regions in Canada expecting 20 C weather this week: Weather Network
Recent reports from The Weather Network say warmer-than-normal temperatures are in the forecast for nearly every region in Canada at some point in the coming days as a ridge of high pressure crosses the country.
Calgary
-
Calgarians embrace sunshine on Easter Sunday
A gorgeous, sunny, spring day in Calgary had families and friends flocking to nearby fields, pathways and patios at bars.
-
Bandits prevail in Saturday night playoff showdown, winning 4-2
The Brooks Bandits held serve Saturday night, defeating the Blackfalds Bulldogs 4-2.
-
Lentils, halal meat: Alberta food banks address demand for cultural groceries
Alberta food banks are seeing an increasing need for culturally appropriate food items as they serve more immigrant and refugee families.
Edmonton
-
Lentils, halal meat: Alberta food banks address demand for cultural groceries
Alberta food banks are seeing an increasing need for culturally appropriate food items as they serve more immigrant and refugee families.
-
'Be fire aware': Alberta wildfire season officially underway
As the final snow disappears, the rising temperatures elevate the risk of wildfires, with officials asking Albertans to be cautious when enjoying the outdoors.
-
'A hell of a choice': Patients left frustrated amid delays to access assisted dying
The Liberal government passed legislation in 2021 that would expand eligibility for medical assistance in dying to patients whose only condition is a mental disorder, which included a two-year delay so that practice guidelines could be developed. Last month, it hastily legislated another year of delay.
Vancouver
-
BC Ferries cancels Easter Sunday sailings due to weather
People travelling between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island Sunday experienced cancelled sailings, full parking lots and a temporary outage of the online booking system.
-
Pattullo Bridge reopens ahead of schedule
The Pattullo Bridge reopened to traffic in both directions Sunday after construction work was completed earlier than anticipated.
-
'Prolonged rainfall event' continues on B.C.'s South Coast
Rain continued to drench B.C.'s South Coast Sunday, as special weather statements remained in effect for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.