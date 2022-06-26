Forest City ComiCon returns to London, Ont.
Forest City ComiCon returns to London, Ont.
You could find all kinds of colourful characters in downtown London Saturday as the Forest City ComiCon returned from its COVID hiatus.
More than 2,000 people were expected to take in the seventh annual event, which included panels, presentations, and celebrity guests.
Fans dressed up in cosplay and got to mingle with their favourite heroes from the world of ComiCon.
Forest City ComiCon board member John Houghton said the London ComiCon community is active and healthy.
“The ComiCon community is bigger than you would think for a city of this size,” he said. “It’s just so great when we get to come together. Like I said we’ve had a couple of years to be working on these cosplays, and everything’s so great.”
Among the special guests at this year’s event was the producer of The Hilarious House of Frightenstein, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.
Mitch Markowitz said he’s meeting three generations of fans.
“I’m getting three generations. The grandparents who watched the original show, their kids 20, 25 years later are watching reruns. Their grandchildren are now watching reruns and watching DVD and YouTube.”
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia's invasion of Ukraine a 'turning point' in world history: defence chief
Canada's chief of defence says Russia's invasion of Ukraine is going to change the course of history.
Climate goals may be at odds with G7 response to fallout from Russian invasion
G7 leaders opened their summit Sunday with a discussion about shaping the global economy at a time when conflict and unrest are driving up prices and access to key goods around the world.
Russia strikes Kyiv as troops consolidate gains in the east
Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital early Sunday, striking at least two residential buildings, the mayor of Kyiv said, as elsewhere Russian troops fought to consolidate their gains in the country's east.
Live updates: U.S. sees 'profound impact' in Russia sanctions
The latest on the G7 summit: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine are having 'a profound impact.'
Rate of extreme rainfall expected to increase dramatically by 2100
New research looking at the frequency of heavy rainfall across the globe shows that a drastic increase in downpours is expected over the years to come.
Norway mourns victims of Oslo shooting with memorial service
Norway's prime minister and members of the royal family joined mourners at a memorial service Sunday at Oslo Cathedral for the victims of a shooting attack as the capital held its annual LGBTQ Pride festival.
As Senate-confirmed justices end Roe, how will voters react?
Republicans are heading into a November midterm election that is poised to swiftly become a referendum on the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, as voters decide which party should control Congress
People with COVID-19 can infect and sicken cats and dogs by cuddling them: study
Cat and dog owners who cuddle their pets when infected with COVID-19 could end up making the animals sick with the virus, according to a Canadian study.
Quebec homeowners say Ottawa must address decades of erosion caused by ship traffic
The higher parts of Angelique Beauchemin's land, she said, are sinking an inch or two a year as they slope ever more steeply toward the river. While she's not a scientist, she says her biggest fear is that one day there will be a landslide and the white house at the top of the hill where she's lived for decades will tumble down.
Kitchener
-
Townhouse fire leaves three Kitchener families displaced
A fire at a townhouse complex in Kitchener Friday night has resulted in extensive damage.
-
'Too big an issue not to talk about': Waterloo Region reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade
Many in Waterloo Region are reacting to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and what it could mean for Canada.
-
Critically injured pedestrian found on side of Norfolk County road, airlifted to hospital
Norfolk County OPP are investigating after they say a pedestrian was found on the side of a road and had to be airlifted to hospital.
Windsor
-
Heat event moves into day two in Windsor-Essex, expected to end Sunday evening
A heat warning continues into day two in Windsor-Essex, but residents will get relief from the sweltering heat Sunday evening.
-
Kingsville Highland Games organizers 'quite happy' with event turnout
Thousands of people flocked to Lakeside Park in Kingsville Saturday for the return of the Highland Games.
-
Essex County theatre opening doors of artist residency home to U.S. women seeking abortions in Canada
A theatre company in Essex County is opening up one of its spaces to American women seeking abortion services in Canada, following the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark reversal of Roe v. Wade.
Barrie
-
Barrie housing advocates call for continued funding for emergency shelter program
The program has been extended by two weeks, past its June 30th deadline in Barrie, but advocates say a permanent solution is needed.
-
Town of Innisfil improving beach accessibility
The Town of Innisfil is working to ensure everyone, no matter their circumstances, has a chance to dip their toes in the waters as summer is in full swing.
-
Severn and Georgian Bay communities reunited as key bridge reopens
Two Georgian Bay communities are now one again as a critical piece of infrastructure has officially reopened to traffic.
Northern Ontario
-
Shooting on Manitoulin Island
A person was taken to hospital after a shooting on the Sheguiandah First Nation on Manitoulin Island Friday.
-
U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion ruling shocks Rota
Nipissing-Timiskaming Liberal MP Anthony Rota said he was shocked by Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court’s abortion ruling.
-
Sikh community in Timmins hosts first Annual Khalsa Day Parade
With hundreds of students from India who attend Northern College, and other professionals from India who've moved to the city to work, organizers said they felt it was time to bring everyone together to celebrate their culture with the rest of the community.
Ottawa
-
What you need to know about Canada Day events in Ottawa
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the Canada Day activities across the city of Ottawa, including at the new location at LeBreton Flats.
-
Minor injuries in Highway 417 crash allegedly caused by impaired driver
Ontario Provincial Police say minor injuries have been reported after a driver struck another vehicle on Highway 417 Saturday, causing it to roll.
-
Ottawa comes to life for a weekend of festivals
The summer festival season in Ottawa kicked off this weekend with thousands gathering for events across the city.
Toronto
-
Tens of thousands expected as Toronto Pride parade makes in-person return
Tens of thousands of people are expected to march in today's Pride parade in downtown Toronto, marking the return of in-person festivities for the annual LGBTQ celebration.
-
Toronto heat warning continues Sunday, but temperatures expected to cool down by evening
A heat warning remains in place for the remainder of the weekend in Toronto, but temperatures are expected to cool down Sunday evening.
-
Woman arrested after man assaulted, robbed of his vehicle in Toronto
A 34-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a carjacking in Toronto’s west end.
Montreal
-
Stepson arrested after stepfather stabbed and killed and three others injured in spree in Montreal
A man in crisis stabbed several people Sunday morning in downtown Montreal, leaving one dead and three injured.
-
Quebec homeowners say Ottawa must address decades of erosion caused by ship traffic
The higher parts of Angelique Beauchemin's land, she said, are sinking an inch or two a year as they slope ever more steeply toward the river. While she's not a scientist, she says her biggest fear is that one day there will be a landslide and the white house at the top of the hill where she's lived for decades will tumble down.
-
Demonstrations across Quebec protest reverse of U.S. abortion rights
After the U.S. Supreme Court's dramatic overturn of the landmark abortion case Roe v. Wade on Friday, Quebec abortion rights groups are holding demonstrations across the province on Sunday.
Atlantic
-
'Reviewed for Privilege': Federal government explains N.S. superintendent’s missing notes
The inquiry into Nova Scotia’s 2020 mass shooting, says four pages of handwritten notes that sparked a political firestorm in Ottawa this week, weren’t immediately submitted when subpoenaed by its investigators.
-
'It’s in shambles': RCMP 'architects of own demise,' says criminologist after complaints in N.B. and N.S.
After a week of criticism and anger at the Mass Casualty Commission in Nova Scotia, and outcry in a rural area of New Brunswick, there are questions about the RCMP’s role in community policing.
-
Maritime gas prices ride high as road trip season shifts into new gear
Gas prices at over two dollars a litre may be too much for some drivers to ignore this summer.
Winnipeg
-
'In a crisis': Deaths of Indigenous women in Winnipeg spark calls for safe housing
Lori Ann Mancheese's death is now one of five women in the span of about a month being grieved by members of the province's Indigenous community. Winnipeg police say three of those women were murdered.
-
'The costs are just extreme': Campers staying closer to home amid soaring fuel costs
Using a trailer or an RV is an easy way for people to get out of the city and into the outdoors, but with soaring gas prices, the cost of driving with one has gone up drastically.
-
Rate of extreme rainfall expected to increase dramatically by 2100
New research looking at the frequency of heavy rainfall across the globe shows that a drastic increase in downpours is expected over the years to come.
Calgary
-
Mitchell throws over 300 yards for Stampeders in 30-23 win over Elks
Quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell threw for 321 yards and Malik Henry scored a third-quarter, go-ahead touchdown for the Calgary Stampeders in a 30-23 win over the visiting Edmonton Elks on Saturday.
-
Ukrainian-Calgarians march for defenders of Mariupol
Nearly 100 Ukrainian members of Calgary’s community marched in protest calling for the release of Azovstal Iron and steel workers, defending Mariupol from Russian attacks.
-
Here's where UCP leadership candidates stand on abortion and access to it
After the U.S. Supreme Court stripped away constitutional protections for abortion Friday by overturning Roe v. Wade, NDP Leader Rachel Notley demanded that everyone running to become the next leader of the UCP clarify their stance on the issue.
Edmonton
-
'He's amazing': Garth Brooks fans brush off delays, long lines to enjoy the party
Fans leaving the Garth Brooks concert at Commonwealth Stadium Friday night were happy and smiling, despite some logistical issues that delayed the show and frustrated some.
-
'It feels so good': Alberta MP celebrates overturning of Roe v. Wade
A Member of Parliament from rural Alberta went live on Facebook Friday to celebrate a United States Supreme Court vote to end constitutional protections for abortion.
-
'Such a vibe': Churchill Square hosts first Pride festival in 8 years
Hundreds of people gathered in front of Edmonton City Hall Saturday to celebrate the first large Pride event in the city in four years, and the first one in Churchill Square in eight.
Vancouver
-
DTES advocates looking for water, sunscreen donations for unhoused as city swelters
As the first sustained heat of the season settles in across B.C.'s south coast, Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a special weather statement advising people of high temperatures and humidex values through Monday.
-
Stores running low on AC units as Vancouver hit with first wave of summer heat
Metro Vancouver is experiencing its first stretch of hot summer weather this weekend and people are scouring stores looking for air conditioners and fans to cool off – some being met with empty shelves.
-
Family of officer who died by suicide suing Vancouver Police Department, former sergeants
The family of a Vancouver police officer who died by suicide is suing the department, alleging she endured sexual assault and exploitation enabled by an "unsafe workplace culture and insufficient policies and procedures," court documents show.