Featured
Forensic unit investigating after male found in medical distress at school
London police file photo. (CTV London)
CTV London
Published Thursday, December 14, 2017 9:43AM EST
London police have launched an investigation after a male was located in medical distress at a local public school early Thursday.
Police were called to Landor St. about 4 a.m.
They say a male was found in the parking lot at 1150 Landor St.
The male was rushed to hospital and remains there.
The forensic identification unit is now on scene.