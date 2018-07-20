

The Canadian Press





Premier Doug Ford and his counterparts from Quebec and Manitoba say they want Ottawa to compensate the provinces for the impacts of asylum seekers making unofficial crossings into Canada.

The premiers meeting in New Brunswick are also calling on the federal government to make the necessary investments to ensure the timely adjudication of refugee claimant hearings.

The provincial government has said it is facing a looming crisis next month if Ottawa doesn't help find space for refugees and asylum seekers currently sheltered in college dorms.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said earlier this week it was directing funding to Toronto after the province chose to withdraw from its jurisdictional responsibility around housing.