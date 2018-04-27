Featured
Ford is promising a fully costed plan before the Ontario election
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 6:36AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 27, 2018 10:12AM EDT
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is promising to present a fully costed plan for the province before the June 7th election.
Ford has been painting himself as a more fiscally responsible alternative to the governing Liberals, but to date, he has not said how much his pledges would cost.
Ford's plans so far include long-term care beds and a reduction of the corporate tax rate.
Liberal campaign co-chair Deb Matthews says Ford will have to slash programs to make up for his plan to reduce corporate taxes by one percentage point.