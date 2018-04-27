

The Canadian Press





Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford is promising to present a fully costed plan for the province before the June 7th election.

Ford has been painting himself as a more fiscally responsible alternative to the governing Liberals, but to date, he has not said how much his pledges would cost.

Ford's plans so far include long-term care beds and a reduction of the corporate tax rate.

Liberal campaign co-chair Deb Matthews says Ford will have to slash programs to make up for his plan to reduce corporate taxes by one percentage point.