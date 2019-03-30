

The Canadian Press





Premier Doug Ford is reportedly planning to change the design of commercial vehicle licence plates in Ontario.

Reports say the new design will likely feature the slogan "Open for Business."

That's the same phrase that appears on billboards Ford unveiled at border crossings across the province last year.

In a statement, New Democrat M-P-P Catherine Fife called the reported plan a "new low in self-serving electioneering."

The current slogan on licence plates is "Yours to Discover."