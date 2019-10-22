

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he's ready to work with the newly re-elected Liberal government in Ottawa.

Ford issued a statement Tuesday morning congratulating Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his victory and applauding all federal leaders for a "hard fought campaign."

He says he looks forward to working with Ottawa to address "shared priorities," including infrastructure, internal trade and mental health.

He also praised Trudeau's commitment to helping fund the provincial government's planned "Ontario Line" subway project that would ease congestion in Toronto's transit system.

Ford's statement stands out for its conciliatory tone, particularly in light of how much the Ontario premier was a target of Liberal criticism throughout the campaign.

Trudeau had repeatedly invoked Ford's name and policy decisions when warning of the potential consequences of a Conservative election win.