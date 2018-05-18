

CTV London





Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford wanted to talk health care in London Friday but found himself defending his party.

He was asked about an alleged data breach of Highway 407 toll users by a Toronto-area Tory candidate and why controversial local candidate Andrew Lawton was absent.

Ford's handlers rushed him away from media at Advanced Medical Group where he was speaking and didn't respond to all of the questions.

Lawton later told CTV London that he was busy campaigning and that is why he wasn't at the Ford campaign stop, even though other local candidates were.

Ford hand picked Lawton as the PC candidate for London West and has stuck by his candidate. The deadline to replace Lawton would have been Thursday.

While Ford is in London Andrea Horwath brings the NDP message to Northern Ontario and Kathleen Wynne will be campaigning in around Toronto Friday.