LONDON, ONT. -- Was he following the scent of the suspects or the scent of pizza? Either way Police Service Dog Carbon followed his nose and got the job done.

Over the weekend London police received a report of three suspects robbing a pizza delivery person.

Carbon was brought in to help track down the suspects.

The K9 Unit followed his nose through fields, a forest, and neighbourhoods all the way to a residence where the three suspects were found and taken into custody.

Police say even the pizza was recovered.