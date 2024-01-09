'For every New Year's Day I will be reminded that you took my brother's life': Sparta, Ont. man serving 10 years for 2022 homicide

Devon Vandenriessche is serving 10 years for manslaughter in a federal penitentiary, just over two years after a London, Ont. man was killed in Sparta.

An agreed statement of facts said both men were involved in the drug subculture.

Chris Roy of London, Ont. was driven by his friend Billy Bain to Vandenriessche’s parents’ home on North Street in Sparta on the night of Jan. 1, 2022.

Roy approached the door at 6:35 p.m. and an argument began over a debt of approximately $200.

Vandenriessche picked up a shotgun and the pair started yelling.

“Give me my f***in’ money, goof,” Roy shouted.

After some taunting back and forth, Roy shouted again.

“Come f***in' do it, lets see you do it. Shoot me goof,” he said.

Moments later a shotgun went off.

OPP block off North Street in Sparta, Ont. on the night of Jan. 1, 2022. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)Vandenriessche was initially charged with second-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

He was sentenced to 3,653 days, and was given credit for 951 days, and since the September sentencing has over 2,600 days, or just over seven years, left.

In addition he was given a lifetime weapons ban, and had DNA taken.

Roy’s family provided victim impact statements to the court.

His mother Donna Couture wrote “nightmares are never ending.”

“My son’s life mattered. No mother should have to go through such a horrible ordeal.

I'll never be able to talk to him again, hug him again, and I'll never be able to tell him how much I love him again,” she said.

His sister Sara Roy wrote on Facebook after the sentence that she was “sickened by the judicial system” and that her mother has endured torture.

OPP are seen parked in front of the home belonging to the parents of Devon Vandenriessche on Jan. 2, 2022 in Sparta, Ont. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)"You have taken a son from a mother, a brother from a sister... and a father from his own children,” Sara wrote. "Not a day goes by where I do not suffer physically and emotionally knowing I will never see my brother again. For every New Year's Day I will be reminded that you took my brother's life.”

The statement of facts confirms CTV News London’s exclusive report from 2022 that after the shot was fired, Bain dragged Roy into his car and sped away from Sparta.

He called 9-1-1 at 6:45 p.m. and got as far as Centennial Avenue in Central Elgin.

He opened the back door and was performing CPR when Central Elgin fire, OPP and EMS arrived to meet him.

Roy was pronounced dead at 7:37 p.m., one hour after arriving in Sparta.

This case was all built by home video surveillance cameras around the tiny Elgin County village.

First responders are seen parked on Centennial Avenue in Central Elgin, Ont. on Jan. 1, 2022, next to the car where Chris Roy was a passenger. (Brent Lale/CTV London)