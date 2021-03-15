MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases Monday, the second day in a row counts have been below 20 cases.

There were 19 cases reported on Sunday, following a five-day run with daily counts of 20 or more.

The London region now has 6,442 cases, with 6,097 resolved and 185 deaths leaving 160 active cases. There are four confirmed variant cases and 34 that have screened positive.

There are two active outbreaks at area elementary schools and seven at seniors' facilities, as well as one in the medicine unit at London Health Sciences Centre's University Hospital.

Fewer than five patients and fewer than five staff have tested positive in the University Hospital outbreak and there have been no associated deaths.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities, no new deaths were reported:

Elgin-Oxford – nine new, 61 active, 2,635 total, 2,507 resolved, 67 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 41 active, 1,583 total, 1,418 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – 10 new, 23 active, 1,386 total, 1,313 resolved, 50 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, 17 active, 727 total, 707 resolved, two deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 23 new, 175 active, 2,409 total, 2,188 resolved, 46 deaths

Lambton County moved into the grey-lockdown zone under the COVID-19 response framework on Monday.

In grey, there is no in-person restaurant dining and most sports and fitness facilities are closed, however, retail stores remain open. Full details can be found here.

Meanwhile local vaccination clinics opened in Elgin and Oxford counties on Monday, with Huron and Perth counties starting over the weekend.

Across Ontario, 1,268 new cases were reported Monday, after three consecutive days above the 1,300 mark.