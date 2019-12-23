WINGHAM, ONT. -- It wasn’t easy, but the OPP say they’re happy to report they’ve found a missing man along the Bruce Peninsula.

Police were called to the Lion’s Head Hospital Sunday morning for a report a man with “concerning behavior.”

Officers tracked his vehicle to Duke Lane near Lion’s Head.

The OPP helicopter and K-9 unit were then called in to assist with the search.

Officers followed footsteps in the snow leading away from the vehicle into a heavily wooded area.

With the help of the OPP helicopter, the man was located from the air.

Ground crews moved in, and found the man in good physical health.