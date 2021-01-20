Advertisement
Footprints in snow lead police to break-and-enter suspect
Published Wednesday, January 20, 2021 1:55PM EST
LONDON, ONT. -- It didn't take long for London police to track down a break-and-enter suspect Tuesday night.
Police were called to a home in the 900-block of Maitland Street around 11:15 p.m.
That's when they found the suspect nearby after following tracks in the freshly fallen snow.
A 20-year-old London man is charged with one count of break and enter with intent.
He will appear in court on Feb. 4.