LONDON, ONT. -- It didn't take long for London police to track down a break-and-enter suspect Tuesday night.

Police were called to a home in the 900-block of Maitland Street around 11:15 p.m.

That's when they found the suspect nearby after following tracks in the freshly fallen snow.

A 20-year-old London man is charged with one count of break and enter with intent.

He will appear in court on Feb. 4.