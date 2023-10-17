London

    • 'Food on the table or rent?': Tough choices as more people living below low-income line

    Every 21 days, Katy Guthrie, a single mother of three in St. Thomas, Ont., relies on a hamper from the local food bank.

    "The cost of school snacks and groceries has tripled since before the pandemic,” said Guthrie. “A couple years ago, a grocery shop would have cost me $200, it's now $500.”

    And like so many others in our region, she’s living in a home she can’t afford.

    It puts her in the position to ask, “Am I putting food on the table, or paying rent?”

    Guthrie collects $756 per month for shelter from Ontario Works, which puts her more than $1,700 short each month for her house.

    She’s paying $2,450 in rent, plus utilities each month for the home which has herself and three children, two of which have autism and are unable share a room.

    "I only make $17 per hour, there is no one to help me,” said Guthrie. “People everywhere are struggling. You almost need to make $50 per hour to afford the cost of living, plus groceries, utilities and everything else.”

    For the past 35 years, Oct. 17 has been declared the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty.

    A small ceremony was held outside city hall Tuesday, where it was revealed one-in-seven children in Elgin-St. Thomas are living below the poverty line. Three of those are Guthrie’s kids.

    A proclamation was made at St. Thomas City Hall on Oct. 17, 2023, declaring Oct. 17 the International Day to Eradicate Poverty. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

    "There is around 8.8 per cent of our population in Elgin-St. Thomas that lives under the low income line,” said Randie Gregoire, co-chair of the Elgin-St. Thomas Coalition to End Poverty. “This represents around 8,400 people. These are our friends, family, coworkers and people we see on the street. It’s important we listen to the experiences of people who are going through this day to do, as this is a challenge for many”.

    At the St. Thomas-Elgin Food Bank (STEFB), the phone was ringing constantly Tuesday.

    “We've probably already served over 100 people today,” said Karen McDade, manager of public relations and administration at the STEFB.

    They’ve served 4,000 people more this year than previous, and there are still over two months to go.

    In order to help those in need, the STEFB has reduced the wait time to re-visit from 30 to 21 days.

    Volunteers at the St. Thomas-Elgin Food Bank sorted and packed food on Oct. 17, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

    “We’re feeding more than ever before,” said McDade. “It’s a feel good [moment] in that we are out there to help people, but it can be overwhelming at times and it’s just so sad. There are a lot of people moving here and they are having a rough time like others are with costs rising of rent, fuel, and food.”

    Those in the community looking to provide immediate help can attend a fundraiser luncheon Thursday, Oct. 19, at the St. Anne’s Centre in St. Thomas.

    It’s the 25th annual ‘Bean Blast’ where proceeds from a $10 lunch will go directly to helping community outreach dinners and local food security.

    London Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame

    A massive blast rocked a Gaza City hospital packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter Tuesday, killing hundreds of people, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military said the hospital was hit by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants.

    OPINION

    OPINION What should you do after receiving an inheritance? Financial expert weighs in

    If you recently received an inheritance, or expect to collect one soon, it's important that you make the most of any extra money, especially in today's rapidly changing economic landscape. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some helpful tips on what to do after receiving an inheritance.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News