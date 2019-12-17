LONDON, ONT. -- The Salvation Army's Christmas Kettle Campaign and the Business Cares Food Drive are both hoping for a little help from London residents.

With just seven days left of the campaign, the local Salvation Army is $30,000 short of what the Kettle Campaign had raised at this time last year.

“The campaign is falling behind significantly,” says Shannon Wise, the Salvation Army's divisional director of marketing and communications.

“The need in our community is so great. We can’t afford not to reach our goal.”

The goal is to raise $550,000 by Christmas Eve.

By end of day, Monday,only $382,000 had been raised, compared to $413,000 at this point in the campaign last year.

“Money raised through the Kettle Campaign allows The Salvation Army to continue giving people in our community the tools they need to rebuild dignity and renew hope – whether that’s through our Christmas Hamper Program, emergency disaster relief, shelter or life-skills development,” says Wise.

There are over 50 kettle locations in London for those wishing to donate, or money can be transferred online.

For those interested in volunteering for The Salvation Army Christmas Kettle Campaign can sign up online or by calling 519-873-2984.

Business Cares Food Drive hoping for last-minute push

The 20th annual Business Cares Food Drive is down in donations and organizers are making a last-minute pitch to help make their goal.

“We are down about 15 per cent compared to this time last year,” said Wayne Dunn, chair of Business Cares. “We need people to donate food or money this week to help us reach our goal.”

Last year 443,000 pounds of food was collected during the drive.

The collection helps the London Food Bank feed more than 3,500 families a month, primarily in the weeks after Christmas.

- With files from CTVNewsLondon.ca