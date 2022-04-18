Food Drive for Ukrainian refugees moves into new phase

When the Russian invasion of Ukraine began in late February, the Humanitarian crisis that would unfold was expected.

This moved many Londoners to get involved.

"We had many people at the food bank, including volunteers and wanted to do something to help."

Co-executive director of the Food Bank Glen Pearson says they met with the London Ukrainian Society, which welcomed a food drive, "And there was tons of food that was donated. So then we got that and gave it to the Ukrainian society."

Christine Dawidenko from the London Ukrainian Centre that food was prepared to transport it to where it was needed most.

"From there we were able to package the incoming kind of weekly drop off if they had arranged to be shipped overseas to help those individuals that were requiring that humanitarian relief."

That was the first phase. The second phase has been preparing for Ukrainian refugees as they are now beginning to arrive in London.

"What we've been doing with this food drive," says Pearson, "is that we're asking people to just donate food. We'll put a bunch of it aside for the Ukrainian refugees when they come."

Dawidenko says each family that arrives will have different needs.

"Anywhere from just needing food, clothing and shelter to some folks who are arriving and just saying 'hey, I need employment efforts. Can you assist in you know, finding a job'?"

Donations to the food bank will still be diverted to refugees as they arrive, and Pearson says financial donations will be used for specialty items for those refugees.

"Ukrainians have a diet that's in some ways a lot like ours, but they will also have specific needs. So the money that's given to us we will put towards procuring those foods that they particularly need for that family or whatever. So that way, there'll be a diversity for them as they need it."

Some of those specialty items that are not normally donated for example are flour and wheat for baking.

Food for the soul, to keep the home they left behind close to their hearts.