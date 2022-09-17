Foggy start to day across southern Ontario

Fog advisories around the region Saturday morning have been lifted.

Environment Canada had previously placed London-Middlesex, Elgin, Huron-Perth, Oxford and Sarnia-Lambton under the advisory.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing late this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 7 or high.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Clearing before morning. Low 17.

Sunday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 33. UV index 7 or high.

Monday: Showers. High 24.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 26.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 30.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 15.