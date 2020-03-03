LONDON, ONT -- There are some bus cancellations across the region Tuesday morning due to fog.

Morning buses are cancelled in Middlesex County, Oxford County, and the Red Zone. Buses will be running in the afternoon.

Buses are running as normal in London and Elgin County. You can check all affected runs here.

In Huron-Perth buses have been cancelled due to fog in several areas.

To check if your area is affected follow this link.

As of 6 a.m. there have been no cancellations reported in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton.

A Fog Advisory remains in place for London-Middlesex, but is expected to end as the fog lifts throughout the morning.