Fog blankets all of southern Ontario Thursday morning

Fog advisories blanket all of southern Ontario Thursday morning, stretching from Windsor-Essex through London-Middlesex up to Parry Sound-Muskoka.

Environment Canada says “near zero visibility” is expected early in the morning.

Thursday: Fog dissipating late this morning then mainly cloudy. Clearing near noon. High 18.

Thursday Night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 10.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. High 19.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Windy. High 22.

Sunday: Sunny. High 16.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 13.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.