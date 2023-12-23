Fog advisory lifted for London-Middlesex

Following a foggy Saturday evening and Sunday morning, Environment Canada has lifted a previously issued fog advisory.

According to Environment Canada, a fog advisory was issued late Saturday afternoon for London-Middlesex, Elgin, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant and Sarnia-Lambton.

Late Sunday morning, Environment Canada lifted the advisory for the aforementioned regions, while the advisory remains in effect for other areas of southern Ontario.

Near zero visibility occurred in the region, and Environment Canada warned that “dense” fog patches would develop across portions of southern Ontario Saturday evening and were expected to become more widespread throughout the night.

Because of poor visibility, Environment Canada advised motorists take extra caution due to “hazardous” conditions.

Visibility is expected to improve by Sunday morning.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast

Saturday night: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches. Low 1 C.

Sunday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 8 C.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11 C.

Tuesday: Periods of rain. High 9 C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5 C.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2 C.

Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High 0 C.