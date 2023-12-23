Fog advisory lifted for London-Middlesex
Following a foggy Saturday evening and Sunday morning, Environment Canada has lifted a previously issued fog advisory.
According to Environment Canada, a fog advisory was issued late Saturday afternoon for London-Middlesex, Elgin, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Oxford-Brant and Sarnia-Lambton.
Late Sunday morning, Environment Canada lifted the advisory for the aforementioned regions, while the advisory remains in effect for other areas of southern Ontario.
Near zero visibility occurred in the region, and Environment Canada warned that “dense” fog patches would develop across portions of southern Ontario Saturday evening and were expected to become more widespread throughout the night.
Because of poor visibility, Environment Canada advised motorists take extra caution due to “hazardous” conditions.
Visibility is expected to improve by Sunday morning.
Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast
Saturday night: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle. Fog patches. Low 1 C.
Sunday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of drizzle in the morning. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 8 C.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11 C.
Tuesday: Periods of rain. High 9 C.
Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High plus 5 C.
Thursday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2 C.
Friday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High 0 C.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A 'watershed year' for Canada-U.S. relations, but guess who's lurking in the wings?
Two years ago, the new United States ambassador to Canada arrived in snowbound Ottawa for the first time, thinking he knew all about America's rock-ribbed relationship with its trusted northern neighbour. But David Cohen soon noticed something was amiss.
Laura Lynch, founding member of 'Dixie Chicks,' dies in car crash
Laura Lynch, a founding member of the U.S. country band "Dixie Chicks," died in a head-on car crash on a Texas highway, law enforcement said on Saturday.
On Christmas Eve, Bethlehem resembles a ghost town. Celebrations are halted due to Israel-Hamas war.
The normally bustling biblical birthplace of Jesus resembled a ghost town on Sunday, as Christmas Eve celebrations in Bethlehem were called off due to the Israel-Hamas war.
Poilievre's deputy says Conservative plans to cut spending will be outlined during next campaign
Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman says Canadians will learn how her party plans to 'rein in' government spending, and what cuts that may entail, during the next federal election campaign.
A weekend of combat in Gaza kills 14 Israeli soldiers as public support for the war is tested
Fourteen Israeli soldiers were killed in combat in Gaza over the weekend, the Israeli military said Sunday, in some of the bloodiest days of battle since the ground offensive began and a sign that Hamas is still putting up a fight despite weeks of brutal war.
B.C. woman receives encouragement from around the world after Christmas display criticized by 'Grinch' letter
After three weeks of working long days to decorate her house for the holidays, Cheryl Dinse was looking forward to inspiring an abundance of Christmas cheer in her neighbourhood.
More Canadians to feel pinch of high rates in 2024, making way for lower inflation
The Bank of Canada's hefty rate hikes are finally bearing fruit, as higher borrowing costs have caused a pullback in business investment and consumer spending, making way for lower inflation in 2024.
NORAD ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
A merchant vessel linked to Israel has been damaged in a drone attack off India's west coast
A drone hit an Israeli-affiliated merchant vessel off the coast of India in the Arabian Sea on Saturday, a British maritime security firm said, damaging the vessel but causing no casualties.
Kitchener
-
-
‘We just want you home’: Family’s desperate plea as Nathan remains missing after 7 months
During a time when many people are preparing for festive celebrations, the family of a missing 37-year old man with Down Syndrome is feeling his absence even more this holiday season.
-
Highway 401 construction in Cambridge is complete
The lane expansion project on Highway 401 in Cambridge between Highway 8 and Townline Road is now complete.
Windsor
-
A green Christmas: Here’s a look at Windsor, Ont.’s holiday forecast
With a daytime high approximately 10 C above seasonal expected on Christmas Day, it’s a guarantee that Windsor will see a green Christmas on Monday. Here’s what Windsorites — and Santa — can expect in the forecast over the holidays.
-
'They pay the bills': How Hallmark holiday flicks fund passion project for UWindsor film graduate
Cinematographer Katie Grabauskas is currently working on a documentary about ocean conservation.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Russell Street fire causes $250K in damage, 10 people displaced
Ten people are displaced from their home and damage is estimated at $250,000 after a fire broke out on the main floor of a two-storey structure on Russell Street late Saturday night.
Barrie
-
Early morning vehicle fire spreads to Barrie Paintball
An early morning fire that started from a parked vehicle and spread to Barrie Paintball is estimated to have caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage.
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators call for ceasefire during rally in Barrie
Demonstrators in Barrie took to Georgian Mall on Saturday to press their call for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
-
Simcoe County residents look for perfect gift during last-minute holiday shopping rush
Shoppers made the last-minute holiday rush to malls and stores in Barrie on Saturday ahead of Christmas.
Northern Ontario
-
'A joyous occasion': NORAD crew waiting for Santa Claus' journey across Canada
Santa Claus is coming to town tonight and the crew responsible for his Canadian escort is eagerly awaiting his arrival, with their eyes glued to their monitors.
-
Poilievre's deputy says Conservative plans to cut spending will be outlined during next campaign
Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman says Canadians will learn how her party plans to 'rein in' government spending, and what cuts that may entail, during the next federal election campaign.
-
Sudbury home and a garage destroyed in 2 separate fires, at least one family displaced
A pair of fires in the Greater Sudbury community of Hanmer on Saturday have completely destroyed both a home and a garage and damaged two other residences – at least one family has been displaced as a result of the fires.
Ottawa
-
Will Ottawa have a white Christmas? Don't count on it.
There's a bit of snow in the forecast on Christmas Eve, but don't let it fool you—it's not looking like Ottawa will have its white Christmas this year.
-
NORAD ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
-
Here is what's open and closed in Ottawa over Christmas and New Year's
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what's open and closed over the Christmas and New Year's holidays.
Toronto
-
One person dead after fire breaks out in Toronto's west end
One person is dead after a fire erupted in Toronto’s west end early Sunday morning.
-
Two suspects charged with theft under $5,000 after OPP finds car of deli meats and soft drinks
Two suspects have been charged with theft under $5,000 after police discovered a vehicle full of deli meats and soft drinks in Markham on Saturday night.
-
Two people injured, one critically, following early morning shooting in the Entertainment District
A man in his 30s has been critical injured in an early morning shooting in Toronto’s Entertainment District.
Montreal
-
Quebec health-care professionals reach a tentative agreement in principle with the government
After a night of intensive work at the sectoral bargaining table, the Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux (APTS) has reached a tentative agreement in principle with the employer party for its 65,000 members.
-
Missing dog found 20 kilometres away in Montreal's east end
A Montreal woman is calling it her personal Christmas miracle after her 10-year-old dog Max returned after two weeks on the lam. It ran away in St. Michel and was found 20 kilometres away in Pointe-aux-Trembles.
-
Notre-Dame Basilica fire deemed electrical, not arson: police
Christmas masses at Notre-Dame Basilica in Old Montreal will be able to take place as planned starting on Sunday evening after it was found that the fire caused more fear than harm to the historic structure.
Atlantic
-
Nearly 5,000 NB Power customers remain off the grid as Christmas Eve approaches
Nearly 5,000 NB Power customers were still off the grid early Saturday evening, with the race to reconnect households moving closer to Christmas Day.
-
Hearing set for two New Brunswick men whose murder convictions were overturned
A hearing has been set for two New Brunswick men whose 1984 convictions for the killing of a man in Saint John were quashed Friday by the federal justice minister.
-
Two dead after house fire in New Glasgow, N.S.
A house fire on Pleasant Street in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia has claimed the lives of two individuals who were located inside the home.
Winnipeg
-
Search continues in North Kildonan for missing 81-year-old
Dozens of community members gathered in North Kildonan Saturday to search for a senior who’s been missing for nearly two weeks.
-
RCMP investigating 'suspicious death' on Pimicikamak Cree Nation.
Mounties in Cross Lake are investigating a suspicious death on Pimicikamak Cree Nation.
-
‘Are you proud of us?’: Ebb and Flow students overcome stage fright with Christmas shadow puppet performance
Students at a Manitoba First Nation school celebrated Christmas in a unique way that helped the young performers overcome their stage fright.
Calgary
-
Byfield scores twice as Kings halt hot Flames 5-3
Quinton Byfield scored twice, Trevor Moore got his team-leading 16th goal, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Saturday night.
-
Plaza transforms into village in the city with Christmas in Kensington
The Christmas spirit was on full display at the new and improved Kensington Plaza Saturday afternoon.
-
NORAD ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
Edmonton
-
NORAD ready to track Santa, and everyone can follow along
As children around the world eagerly await Santa’s arrival on Christmas, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in Colorado keeps a close watch on Santa and his sleigh from the moment he leaves the North Pole.
-
Witness says multiple shots fired during police incident on Stony Plain Road Saturday
Part of Stony Plain Road was closed briefly Saturday morning and a heavy police presence could be seen in the area.
-
Byfield scores twice as Kings halt hot Flames 5-3
Quinton Byfield scored twice, Trevor Moore got his team-leading 16th goal, and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Saturday night.
Vancouver
-
Canadian artillery returns to the mountains of B.C. amid deadly 2023 avalanche season
At the close of an unusually deadly year for avalanches in the British Columbia backcountry, the Canadian military is mounting another winter offensive in its six-decade war against ice and snow.
-
Burnaby couple trying to house elderly woman living at bus stop
A couple in Burnaby has spent the last few weeks trying to find housing for an 81-year-old woman living at a bus stop.
-
Dr. Gurdev Singh Gill, Canada's 1st Indo-Canadian physician, dead at 92
Dr. Gurdev Singh Gill, the first Canadian born in India to become a doctor in Canada, has died.