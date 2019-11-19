SOUWESTERN ONTARIO - Morning school buses have been cancelled in several areas in the London region due to fog, however buses are running within the City.

Morning buses are cancelled for the following areas:

Middlesex County

Oxford County

Chatham-Kent/Sarnia Lambton Zones 1-8

All buses will be running this afternoon.

A fog advisory is in place across southwestern Ontario with near zero visibility conditions possible at times.

There is also the potential for freezing drizzle this morning.

Conditions are expected to improve throughout the morning.