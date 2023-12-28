Fog advisory issued for London area

Environment Canada has issued a fog warning with near zero visibility in patchy fog Thursday morning.

According to the forecaster, visibility is expected to improve as the morning continues, however, some patches may keep up in the afternoon.

Environment Canada is warning of hazardous driving conditions as visibility will be reduced in some areas, and suddenly.

The advisory cautions drivers to slow down when visibility is reduced, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

There is also a 30 per cent chance of rain or drizzle early in the morning with a high of 9C.

Cloudiness is expected to continue into the evening along with more chances of rain. The forecaster is calling for temperatures to dip to a low of 3C.