Fog advisory in effect in London area

A fog advisory is in effect Wednesday morning from Environment Canada.

Near zero visibility is reported in areas of dense fog, especially outside of the city on county roads and highways.

Conditions are expected to improve later in the morning as the fog dissipates.

Here's a look at the forecast

Wednesday: Fog dissipating this morning then mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 10.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening then clear. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Thursday: Sunny. High 14. UV index 7 or high.

Friday: Rain. High 12.

Saturday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 13.

Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 11.

Monday:Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 8.