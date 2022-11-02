Fog advisory in effect for London region

Fog advisories remain in effect for all of southwestern Ontario including Middlesex-London and surrounding areas.

Fog is expected to dissipate late this morning but in the meantime, Environment Canada warns that visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero.

Wednesday: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18.

Wednesday Night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 6.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. Clearing early in the afternoon. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 18.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 16.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 14.