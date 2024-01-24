LONDON
London

    • Fog advisory in effect for London, Ont. region, surrounding counties

    The Thames River is seen from a walkway near the intersection of Wharncliffe Road and Riverside Drive on Jan. 24, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) The Thames River is seen from a walkway near the intersection of Wharncliffe Road and Riverside Drive on Jan. 24, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    A fog advisory remains in effect for the London region while significant rainfall is expected on Thursday night. 

    According to Environment Canada, a fog advisory remains in effect Wednesday afternoon for London-Middlesex, Elgin County, Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Sarnia Lambton and Oxford-Brant.

    Londoners can expect periods of rain to come to an end on Wednesday evening, with cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of drizzle. The rainfall amount will total 5 mm with fog patches, and a low of 2 C. 

    On Thursday, cloudy skies will persist with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle and fog patches. The high will reach 5 C.

    People should have their umbrellas on standby Thursday night however, as there will be periods of rain totalling 10 to 15 mm, with sustained winds of 30 km/h and a low of 4 C.

     

    Conservation authority issues warning

    Meanwhile, a water safety warning has been issued by the Upper Thames River Conservation Authority on Wednesday.

    The agency said waterways such as the Thames River pose a safety risk because of rain and above-zero temperatures.

    No significant flooding is expected, but melting ice and snow are causing runoff.

    Officials said everyone should stay off rivers, streams and ponds, and waterway banks, which pose a significant slip hazard.

    Flood control measures are in place in Woodstock, St. Marys and London.

    Peak water levels are expected Thursday through Friday. 

     

    Buses cancelled across the region 

    It wasn't just the rain impacting morning commutes on Wednesday, but dense fog was responsible for a number of bus cancellations in London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Grey-Bruce.

    In London, routes were cancelled from Sharp Bus lines, Voyago, Langs, Elgie and First Student.

    In Huron-Perth, St. Anne’s in Clinton was closed as well as St. Michael in Stratford. Both rural and in-town buses were also cancelled.

    The Student Transportation Services Consortium of Grey-Bruce also cancelled buses and all buses were cancelled into Teeswater, Lucknow and Ripley. Sacred Heart school in Teeswater, Hillcrest Central, Lucknow Central and Ripley-Huron Community were also closed.

     

    Here’s a look at London's upcoming forecast

    Wednesday night: Periods of rain ending this evening then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of drizzle. Fog patches. Amount 5 mm. Temperature steady near 2 C.

    Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of drizzle. Fog patches. High 5 C. UV index 1 or low.

    Friday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 5 C.

    Saturday: Cloudy. High 5 C.

    Sunday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High 2 C.

    Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High - 2 C.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 1 C.

    — With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine and Kristylee Varley

